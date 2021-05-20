Boyden-Hull’s Rozeboom Commits To NWC Volleyball
Orange City, Iowa — Leah Rozeboom (Hull, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Northwestern College. Rozeboom is a 5’11” outside hitter who completed a standout, four-year career playing for Boyden-Hull High School. Rozeboom ranked third in the Siouxland Conference with a .212 kill efficiency and put down 215 kills in leading the Comets to the 2A state tournament last fall. She earned third team all-conference honors while also claiming all-conference accolades in basketball.kiwaradio.com