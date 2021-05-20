Boyden-Hull’s Rozeboom Commits To NWC Volleyball

Storm Lake Tornadoes fell to the West Sioux Falcons 3-1 in girls soccer. The first half saw a stalemate throughout most of the half. The stalemate was broken with 5:56 to go in the first when Maritza Hernandez to make it 1-0. Later in the first half, Hernandez drew a foul in the box which resulted in a penalty kick. Herenandez burried the PK and made it 2-0 with 2:29 to go first half. That is the score the game would be at the half a West Sioux leading 2-0.