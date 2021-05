Every year Feeding America honors one of the 200 network food bank members as Food Bank of the Year. The honor is given to a food bank that is outstanding in hunger relief, innovative programs, advocacy and community support. This year, instead of one food bank, the honor goes to the front line workers at every food bank in the network: truck drivers, warehouse workers, operations teams and front line client services staff who showed up every day, despite the fear, risks and chaos that was all around, to make sure that the needs of their hungry neighbors were met.