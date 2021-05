Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan critisised the “circular firing squad where we’re just attacking our own party” as congressional Republicans mull whether to oust third-ranking GOP Rep Liz Cheney from her leadership spot for voting to impeach Donald Trump after his “stolen” election lies fuelled the Capitol insurrection.“It just bothers me that you have to swear fealty to the ‘dear leader’ or you get kicked out of the party,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.His comments follow remarks from South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who admitted to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that it’s...