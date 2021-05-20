newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Snap plans new video editing app, features for content creators

By Sheila Dang
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zp7a7_0a5rncoX00

(Reuters) - Snap Inc, owner of photo messaging app Snapchat, announced Thursday it will launch a new standalone app later this year called Story Studio, with video editing tools to help users make professional-level content for mobile.

Snap said it will also add a new feature to help notable Snapchat personalities earn money by allowing fans to send paid gifts on the app.

The announcements, made during Snap’s annual Partner Summit, are aimed at helping the company compete for more usage in a crowded social media landscape in which platforms like Instagram and TikTok are introducing more ways for users to earn money from creating content.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creators#Creating Content#App#Video Creators#Mobile Video#Tiktok#Reuters Rrb Snap Inc#Video Editing Tools#Feature#Platforms#Story Studio#Social#Photo#Company#Personalities#Landscape#Paid Gifts#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral Videosflowingdata.com

Rankings for YouTube video greetings

If you’ve watched even just a few videos on YouTube, you probably noticed that many videos, especially those in the vlogging genre, start the same way: “Hey guys.” YouTube Culture & Trends confirms this. “What’s up” and “Good morning” currently take the second and third spots. They also looked at...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Facebook & Instagram Updated With New Messaging Features

New features are rolling out to Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs that allow users to be more expressive in how they communicate. The updates range from cosmetic enhancements like new themes, to the ability to respond to messages with a photo or video. Here’s more about the new messaging features...
Internetapplemagazine.com

Twitter announces new Tip Jar feature to pay creators

Twitter has confirmed plans to offer users a Tip Jar. News of the feature was first revealed via a leak earlier in the year, and the social network has now revealed Tip Jar is indeed a real feature, allowing creators to receive money from their followers. After news first suggested...
Internetmakeuseof.com

Facebook and Instagram Add Notices That Say User Tracking Keeps Their Apps Free

You've probably heard the phrase by now: "if you're not paying, then you're the product." It's sad but true—such is the real cost of social media. Keeping this in mind, you start to see why Facebook remains in strong opposition of Apple's' new privacy options. Much of Facebook's earnings probably come from personalized ads, after all.
TV ShowsAndroid Headlines

Netflix Plans To Introduce New Feature Called N-Plus

Netflix seems to be playing on its strength of creating original content and planning to launch a new feature N-Plus. Although it is not clear if the company will integrate the new feature in the same subscription plan or charge separately for it. According to Protocol, the new feature N-Plus...
Video GamesMMOGames.com

Shape Gaming History with Ashes of Creation’s Callout for Content Creators

We don’t think it’s overly optimistic to say that the future is beginning to look brighter for MMORPGs. Two of the biggest and most promising upcoming MMOs, Pantheon and Ashes of Creation are, quite frankly, making us hot under the collar. We’ve certainly not been short on content covering the former, thanks to the foremost ‘fantheons’ ready to spread the word far and wide about their favourite up-and-comer. And while Ashes may not have a name that can facilitate a pun as good as ‘fantheons’ – it’s certainly not short on fans. In fact, it has even have more. But are they as loud?
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Snap Originals Introduces Platform For New Creators

A new slate of Snap Originals is rolling out this year, adding to the more than 128 original series launched in 2020. More than 85 percent of Generation Z tuned in to a Snap Original last year, according to a company blog post on Wednesday (May 5). Snapchat’s recently launched...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Ashes of Creation's Steven Sharif Clarifies Content Creator Program Details

Intrepid Studios recently revealed their revamped Content Creator Program to the community. Steven Sharif chimed in on Reddit as well to provide some clarification on the program. If you’re unfamiliar with the program, it’s described as a partnership of sorts which aims to help content creators become brand ambassadors while...
Cell Phonesagwired.com

Farm Content Creator Mobile Kit by Sennheiser

Designed for vloggers and content creators on the move, the MKE 400 Mobile Kit includes Sennheiser’s compact MKE 400 compact shotgun microphone and Smartphone Clamp, as well as the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. I have not tried this microphone, but confirmed you can use it with a new iPhone using...
Technologyravepubs.com

BlueJeans Announces Upgraded Features in New Video Conferencing Plan

BlueJeans just announced the availability of the BlueJeans Enterprise with Meetings plan for $16.66 per host per month (billed annually). Building on BlueJeans Standard ($9.99/month) and BlueJeans Pro ($13.99/month), the new BlueJeans Enterprise plan delivers a video conferencing experience that is optimized to support hybrid work. BlueJeans Meetings is an...
Internetthepaypers.com

Snap to launch its Creator Marketplace in May 2021

Snap has announced plans to launch a Creator Marketplace, which will help businesses to find and partner with Snapchat creators, including Lens creators, AR creators, and Snap Stars. According to TechCrunch, at launch, the marketplace will focus on connecting brands and AR creators for AR ads. It will then expand...
Behind Viral VideosTech Dirt

Content Moderation Case Study: YouTube's New Policy On Nazi Content Results In Removal Of Historical And Education Videos (2019)

Summary: On June 5, 2019, YouTube announced it would be stepping up its efforts to remove hateful content, focusing on the apparent increase of white nationalist and pro-Nazi content being created by users. This change in algorithm would limit views of borderline content and push more viewers towards content less likely to contain hateful views. The company's blog post specifically stated it would be removing videos that "glorified Nazi ideology."
MoviesSHOOT Online

More Media Adds Content Creator Chaz Smith To Its Directorial Roster

Independent film and commercial content studio More Media has added popular influencer Chaz Smith to its directorial roster. This marks the first official commercial representation for Smith who’s known for a deep understanding of how to create entertaining content that taps into the heartbeat of Gen Z culture. “Great directors...