Texas NAACP and LULAC blast GOP maneuvers over SB7
Texas is one of many states looking at its voting practices in the wake of a contentious election many on the right still call questionable. SB 7 is the product of a GOP-led push in the State Senate to clamp down on voter fraud. Opponents of the legislation liken it to voter suppression. The bill passed in the Senate, and then the House. But the house version came back with changes that lawmakers on the senate side are not happy with.northdallasgazette.com