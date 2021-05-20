Texas NAACP and LULAC blast GOP maneuvers over SB7

The Democrats aren’t the only ones Gov. Greg Abbott has to worry about in 2022. Not all Republicans are happy with his leadership and some have already announced primary challenges. While Abbott’s popularity within the GOP means that a fellow Republican is unlikely to unseat him, primary challenges can still cause problems. An attack from his right flank could force Abbott to take positions that will make it harder for him to win over centrist voters in the general election, and it could also force him to expend resources that he would rather save for his Democratic adversary.