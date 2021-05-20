newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas NAACP and LULAC blast GOP maneuvers over SB7

Posted by 
North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas is one of many states looking at its voting practices in the wake of a contentious election many on the right still call questionable. SB 7 is the product of a GOP-led push in the State Senate to clamp down on voter fraud. Opponents of the legislation liken it to voter suppression. The bill passed in the Senate, and then the House. But the house version came back with changes that lawmakers on the senate side are not happy with.

northdallasgazette.com
North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
693
Followers
535
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

 http://www.northdallasgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Bledsoe, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lulac#Gerrymandering#Voter Fraud#Gop Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Gop Voters#Democrats#Lulac#The State Senate#The Conference Committee#Census#Texans#Latinos#African Americans#The U S House#Sb7#The Senate#Republican Senators#Voter Suppression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateKilleen Daily Herald

Temple reader criticizes Texas GOP for placing guns over voting rights

Republican state Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown says, “Citizens need to be trusted.” “Do we believe people and our fellow man? Or should we assume them guilty until proven innocent?”. This was his argument that the government should not place requirements or impediments to prevent citizens from owning guns. The...
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Matters: Behind SB7 And The Capitol Insurrection

As Senate Bill 7, the Texas Voter restriction bill, worked its way through the state legislature. We were told by state leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that this drive, to make voting more difficult in the name of election security, was all a Texas effort. They said it not connected to a national agenda or even a response to President Trump’s re-election defeat.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Texas GOP lawmaker challenging Abbott in primary

Former state Sen. Don Huffines (R) has launched a primary challenge to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “For decades, politicians have promised to secure our border, to lower our property taxes and to protect election integrity,” Huffines said in a video announcing his candidacy. “But year after year, nothing gets done. I’m tired of being lied to. We all are. That’s why I’m running for Texas governor.”
Texas StateABQJournal

State GOP convention in Texas reignites COVID debate

SANTA FE – New Mexico Republicans’ decision to hold a three-day soiree this week in neighboring Texas – instead of New Mexico – has reignited a debate over political activities during the pandemic. State GOP Chairman Steve Pearce said simmering frustrations over COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico were not the...
Presidential ElectionWorld Socialist Web Site

US Republicans push ahead with attacks on voting rights

In the latest assault on the democratic rights of millions of people, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump acolyte, signed Senate Bill 90 into law Thursday after it passed the Republican-dominated Florida legislature earlier this week. The anti-democratic measure is one of hundreds that have been advanced by Republican-led state legislatures across the country following former President Donald Trump’s attempted coup on January 6.
Texas StatePosted by
KRMG

Texas GOP's voting restriction bill passes key House vote

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers advanced a sweeping elections bill early Friday following hours of discussion that would put America's biggest red state closer to imposing a raft of new voting restrictions in the face of growing warning from corporations. The key vote at 3 a.m. in...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

DeSantis signs GOP-drafted voting bill, legal fight begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping elections bill into law Thursday that he and other Republicans said would place guardrails against fraud, even as they acknowledged there were no serious signs of voting irregularities last November. Democrats and voter rights advocates said the partisan move will make it harder for some voters to cast ballots.
Immigrationtexassignal.com

The Republicans who are primary challenging Greg Abbott (so far)

The Democrats aren’t the only ones Gov. Greg Abbott has to worry about in 2022. Not all Republicans are happy with his leadership and some have already announced primary challenges. While Abbott’s popularity within the GOP means that a fellow Republican is unlikely to unseat him, primary challenges can still cause problems. An attack from his right flank could force Abbott to take positions that will make it harder for him to win over centrist voters in the general election, and it could also force him to expend resources that he would rather save for his Democratic adversary.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

RetireRon trends as DeSantis signs bill killing voting rights live on Fox News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, proudly signed a new voting rights bill that will likely make it harder for people of colour to cast a ballot. Mr DeSantis was so proud of the new bill that he decided to sign it during an exclusive interview with Fox & Friends. Journalists from other outlets who arrived to cover the bill signing were turned away and told the event was “Fox only”. The bill will limit the number of ballot drop boxes available to voters, require greater ID for voters, and force people to have to sign up for the voter...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KTAR News

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

The head of a national conservative group told supporters it secretly helped draft legislation in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country as part of a coordinated network of organizations pushing to tighten voting laws across the country. Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, made the claim during a recent meeting...
Texas StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

GOP convention moved to Texas to avoid coronavirus rules

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention and retreat this weekend to Amarillo, Texas, citing speakers' concerns over New Mexico's COVID-19 restrictions. Mass gatherings in New Mexico are limited to 150 people or less in most counties. Restrictions are based on county-level...