newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

City hires several into leadership positions including Deputy City Manager of Operations

wina.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The city is announcing several new hires to city leadership positions, including some company in what had been a depleted City Manager’s office. City Manager Chip Boyles teased it at Monday night’s City Council meeting, and today the city announced the hiring of Sam Sanders will begin work July 12 as Deputy City Manager of Operations. Boyles says Sanders the past 15 years has been executive director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance in Baton Rouge, LA, a community revitalization nonprofit. Boyles says he brings extensive knowledge in areas of affordable housing, community development, and small business development.

wina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Robertson
Person
Sam Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Affordable Housing#Wina#Operations Manager#Operations Director#Office Manager#City Manager#Racial Equity#Wina News#City Council#City Leadership Positions#Deputy City Manager#Assistant Director#Community Development#Company#Inclusion#Extensive Knowledge#July#Baton Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
Albemarle County, VAalbemarle.org

County News

The Board of Supervisors will have their next regular meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The following items are on the agenda:. Action Items. SE202100010 Homestay Special Exceptions, La Fourche.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Local government candidates attend meet-and-greet in Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Candidates for Charlottesville City Council and Commonwealth's Attorney came together for a meet-and-greet in the Friendship Court community center on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Charlottesville Democratic Party. Each candidate spoke about their platform and background, then citizens walked around and talked to...
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Brian Wheeler

WINA’s top analyst discusses rising prices and the dreaded tax deadline. The Director of Communications in the City previewed the City Council meeting, addressed the question on mask mandates, in person meetings, CARES act funding and much more. The former US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and current...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Forest Lakes-area development proposal scaled back, but some still concerned

After hearing concerns from Albemarle County Planning Commission members and residents, a developer has reduced the number of homes proposed on U.S. 29 near Forest Lakes. RST Development is requesting a rezoning of the 19.51-acre property at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard from R-1 Residential to Planned Residential Development and wants to build 254 apartments and 86 townhouses.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Planners hold pop-up event to get feedback on Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Cville Plans Together is hosting in-person and virtual events to give Charlottesville residents a chance to give feedback on the draft Comprehensive Plan Update and Future Land-Use Map. Planners held a pop-up event in front of the Jefferson School on Saturday, inviting people to offer...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: A Virginia goal: More civic literacy, involvement

A plan to strengthen civics across Virginia aims to involve more students in activities beyond the classroom and to expand engagement to college students and more adults. A commission newly constituted with more citizen members is creating a call to action to strengthen civic engagement. The 17-member Virginia Commission on...
Orange County, VADaily Progress

At odds over buffering, planners defer vote on solar SUP

The Orange County Planning Commission has deferred a recommendation on a proposed solar farm special use permit application pending further discussion of disputed conditions on the small proposed generation facility on Catharpin Road. Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for a special use permit to construct a renewable...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

Albemarle County Public Schools piloting all-virtual K-12 school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This coming fall, Albemarle County Public Schools will be piloting an all-virtual school for grades K-12. The pilot program is a first for Albemarle County, slated to function completely separate from schools offering in-person instruction. All students enrolled in the virtual school, scheduled to start...
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

City School Board aims to select new superintendent by late August

The Charlottesville School Board could select a superintendent by the start of the coming school year, according to a timeline outlined Friday. Previously, the board had said it hoped to hire a superintendent by Sept. 23. The planned timeline now has the board announcing a pick before Aug. 25, the first day of school.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Downtown community chalkboard shifting to new management

A local arts nonprofit soon will be taking over management of the First Amendment Monument on the Downtown Mall after at least two years of no maintenance. Charlottesville’s City Council voted unanimously recently to transfer the lease to The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative after the organization expressed interest in managing the chalkboard.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Lawsuit v. Albemarle schools Superintendent Haas set for hearing

The Albemarle County School Board wants a federal judge to limit access to division officials in a long-running defamation lawsuit brought by a former employee against schools Superintendent Matt Haas. The motion for a protective order seeks to limit the scope of a deposition and is the first significant filing...
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia Statetheroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Cville Plans Together hosts pop up event at Reid’s Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Plans Together is considering building new medium density housing in Charlottesville. On Friday, May 14, Cville Plans Together invited people who live in the area to a pop-up event at Reid’s Market to voice their opinions on land use in the area. They learned about the possible future of the city’s planning which is guided by its comprehensive plan.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

BRAFB helped by people looking to dispose of sensitive documents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A chance to safely get rid of sensitive documents and help an area organization saw a good turnout. According to a release, Charlottesville-area residents dropped off more than 3,000 pounds of sensitive documents at the Carter Bank and Trust on Mill Creek. These documents were...
Charlottesville, VANBC12

Time is running out to register to vote in upcoming primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Time is running out to register to vote in the Democratic primary. You have until Monday, May 17 to register. On June 8 voters will nominate the Democratic Party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Charlottesville voters will also nominate candidates for city council...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

ACPS appoints first-ever virtual school program principal

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The current associate principal at Western Albemarle High School, Reed Gillespie, will become the division's first-ever virtual school principal. It's a new position for the virtual option available next year. "We've learned a lot through the last year plus, and I'm hoping to take...