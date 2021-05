The year is 2016. I’m supposed to speak at the New York Public Library in fifteen minutes, but they are running early, so when I see the woman who hired me pacing, I swipe my credit card in the cab, grab my bag, and don’t look back. I don’t look back to see my iPad left behind on the seat next to me. It was a gift with my name engraved on it. It’s the place where I do all my writing. I have no receipt or Medallion number.…