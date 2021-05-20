Amazon Orders Season 2 of Fantasy Series ‘The Wheel of Time’

With streaming platforms taking over the way the world enjoys movies and TV shows, you may be wondering how to find some of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Movie theaters are opening their doors again, but despite isolation protocols lightening up due to vaccinations rolling out across the nation, many still prefer staying home with the company of their pets and watching a movie from the luxury of their bed or comfy couch. So if you’re at home wondering what to watch on a Friday night, worry not – Amazon Prime has you covered. Here are our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.