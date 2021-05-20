newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon Orders Season 2 of Fantasy Series ‘The Wheel of Time’

By Marc Berman
programminginsider.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Amazon Studios has greenlit a second season of the upcoming fantasy series “The Wheel of Time”, based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels. The early season renewal from Amazon Studios coincides with the end of production on Season 1 of the fantasy series, which has just finished filming in the Czech Republic. Both seasons, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

programminginsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Brandon Sanderson
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Sony Pictures Television#Amazon Studios#Fantasy#Amazon Video#Series Production#Sony Television#Amazon Prime Video#Best Selling Novels#Books#S H I E L D#Pictures#Executive Producer#Earth#Medieval Europe#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Millennial Source

5 of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now

With streaming platforms taking over the way the world enjoys movies and TV shows, you may be wondering how to find some of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Movie theaters are opening their doors again, but despite isolation protocols lightening up due to vaccinations rolling out across the nation, many still prefer staying home with the company of their pets and watching a movie from the luxury of their bed or comfy couch. So if you’re at home wondering what to watch on a Friday night, worry not – Amazon Prime has you covered. Here are our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

A Discovery of Witches: Season Two of Fantasy Series Coming to AMC (Video)

A Discovery of Witches is now coming to AMC. Season two was released earlier this year on Sundance Now and Shudder but this will be the second season’s premiere on a traditional U.S. cable channel. The series was given a two-season renewal in 2018, but its return was delayed due to the pandemic. It is not known when season three will arrive.
TV SeriesPosted by
B100

A ‘Magic Order’ TV Series Is Back In Development

Jupiter’s Legacy creator Mark Millar has announced that his upcoming live-action series, The Magic Order, has continued development after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be based on his comic book franchise of the same name. Netflix purchased Millar’s company, Millarworld, back in 2017. Finally, we...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Solos Trailer Previews the Amazon Anthology Series

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the Solos trailer, which previews the anthology series created by David Weil. You can watch the Solos trailer using the player below!. The series will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, New Zealand and releasing later this year in additional territories.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Absentia: Amazon Prime Video Series Has Ended, No Season Four

It looks like Emily’s troubles are over. The creative team of the Absentia TV series has decided not to make a fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The third season was released in July of last year on the streaming service. A crime thriller, the Absentia series stars...
TV Serieswmleader.com

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show brings on veteran fantasy director

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is adding more people to its massive cast and crew. Veteran fantasy director Charlotte Brändström is joining the show to direct two episodes, the company announced Thursday. Brändström has previously directed episodes of shows like The Outsider, Madam Secretary, and Jupiter’s Legacy, as well...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Nolan, Joy Plan Amazon Horror Series

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films label are developing the new psychological horror anthology series “Unknown” for Amazon Studios. Craig Macneill (“Lizzie”) and Clay Chapman (“The Boy”) are presently attached to the project. The series aims to explore the line between folklore and true crime with the first season...
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

Amazon Heads to the “Unknown” Parts of America with Anthology Series

Everyone’s trying to find a new angle into the anthology and this new one mixes urban legends with true crime. Craig MacNeill (“The Twilight Zone”, “Castle Rock”) & Clay Chapman, the duo behind SpectreVision’s SXSW horror film The Boy, have teamed up with Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films to develop the horror series “Unknown” at Amazon, reports Deadline.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lord of the Rings Amazon Series Adds The Witcher Director

Amazon's live-action Lord of the Rings TV series is smack in the middle of filming its insanely expensive first season, and it's bringing on yet another prestigious director to join its creative team. On Thursday morning, Amazon Studios announced that Swedish-French director Charlotte Brändström is coming on as the third director of the series. Brändström's work began this week this week in New Zealand and she will be directing two episodes of the series.
Behind Viral VideosLaredo Morning Times

How Amazon Enlisted Drones and Twitch to Make Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' the Weekend's Most Streamed Movie

The e-commerce giant and streaming player coordinated more than 100 drone deliveries to veterans and military families, celebs and influencers in 11 countries and 14 markets across the globe. It’s the kind of effort, one that spanned time zones and language barriers, that reflected the globe-trotting revenge mission undertaken by Jordan’s on-screen alter ego, John Kelly, in the adaptation of Tom Clancy’s bestseller.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon releases trailer for YA drama series Panic

Amazon has released a trailer for the upcoming drama series Panic. Based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name, it follows a group of teens in a small rural town who risk their lives competing in a series of challenges for the chance to win life-changing money; watch it here…
TV Seriesmccourier.com

Amazon explains why they will be spending $ 465 million on the series

The much-anticipated series The Lord of the Rings makes a lot of talk. After breaking an impressive record, Amazon justifies the series’ exorbitant budget. The Lord of the Rings series has spilled a lot of ink since it was announced. The series produced by Amazon in the hope of rivaling the legendary HBO channel in the field of fantasy remains particularly mysterious. While we know the series should see its plot during the second age (including before the Lord of the Rings trilogy which takes place at the end of the third age), little information is released other than the casting.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Magic Order' live-action series back on at Netflix

May 7 (UPI) -- Comic-book creator Mark Millar said the live-action adaptation of The Magic Order is in active development at Netflix after being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Big news! The Magic Order TV show and just as we hired the amazing Olivier Coipel for Vol...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Pivoting’ Given Series Order At Fox

Fox has given a straight-to-series order to its last pilot of the season, Pivoting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedy stars Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time), and Maggie Q (Nikita). Pivoting follows three childhood friends who reunite after the death of their longtime best...
TV Seriesatlinq.com

Atlanta Produced Fantasy / Comedy Web Series Signs Deal With The Fantasy Network

‘The Campaign’ Inks Deal with the Fantasy Network. Action Show Studios production to supply the first five episodes of series to Seattle based streaming service. Atlanta, Georguia – May 4, 2021 – “The Campaign” – a comedy/fantasy web series produced by Action Show Studios – has signed with The Fantasy Network to stream their original episodes. The series, about gamers physically transported into the world of their role-playing adventure, will be available on The Fantasy Network beginning August 27, 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Ali Wong Joins ‘Paper Girls’ Series at Amazon

Ali Wong is set to appear in the upcoming “Paper Girls” series adaptation at Amazon. Wong joins previously announced series leads Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza. The series, which hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B, is based on the graphic novel series by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang.