Amazon Orders Season 2 of Fantasy Series ‘The Wheel of Time’
TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Amazon Studios has greenlit a second season of the upcoming fantasy series “The Wheel of Time”, based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels. The early season renewal from Amazon Studios coincides with the end of production on Season 1 of the fantasy series, which has just finished filming in the Czech Republic. Both seasons, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.programminginsider.com