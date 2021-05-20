newsbreak-logo
Gov. Baker Weighs in on Independent Investigation Into Mikayla Miller's Death

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker weighed in for the first time Thursday on the investigation into the death of Hopkinton teen Mikayla Miller. Mikayla died from asphyxia by hanging, according to a death certificate filed by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, obtained Tuesday. The 16-year-old was found suspended from a tree near a town path on the morning of April 18, according to a search warrant.

