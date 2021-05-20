Chapman Jr. joins Legacy Christian Academy Board of Trustees

Hey everyone, my name is Sarah Mckenzie Conner, and I am eighteen years old. I am a senior at Bethel Assembly Christian Academy. I have been accepted to East Carolina University, and I plan to attend there in the fall of 2021. My parents are Brian and Stephanie Conner. I have two siblings; my brother McKinley and sister Rosanna. I am thankful for their love and support. I play basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, and I am on the shooting team. I am secretary of the Beta Club, and I am a member of ASB. I have been attending BACA since Kindergarten. BACA is very special to me, and I will cherish the many wonderful memories made throughout my years there. Askewville Assembly of God is the church that I attend. There I am a part of the youth group, attend Sunday school, and I help with children’s church. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I would like to thank God for his grace, mercy, love, and endless blessings.