Chapman Jr. joins Legacy Christian Academy Board of Trustees

By Staff report
starlocalmedia.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLegacy Christian Academy announced the appointment of Kenneth Chapman Jr. to its Board of Trustees. Chapman has served as an education consultant and higher education administrator and is a member of the instructional faculty at Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business. Chapman has held notable administration positions at Oklahoma State University, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist University, and Dallas College. His unique perspective of the higher education landscape sets him apart.

