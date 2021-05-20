'Flee,' 'Jiang Ziya' and 'Lamya's Poem' Headline 2021 Annecy Feature Film Competition

"You said he was dead. Now he wants revenge." Netflix has dropped the full trailer for the Barcelona-set revenge action thriller titled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. Running away is not an option. Revenge is his only plan. This one starts streaming June 4th on Netflix. Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against the killer: his own brother. This is directed by Barcelona-born filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, who states: "Just as signature Spanish horror was created in the past, with Xtremo we have the opportunity to create a Spanish standard of action films." The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego, and Nao Albet. This looks so badass! Fast-paced, stylish, hard-hitting action. I'm in! Very curious to see how this turned out and if it's as good as the filmmakers promised.