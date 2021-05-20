newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Flee,' 'Jiang Ziya' and 'Lamya's Poem' Headline 2021 Annecy Feature Film Competition

By Jamie Lang
seattlepi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into its 60th anniversary, France’s Annecy Festival long ago established itself as one of the world’s most important animation events, but this year it holds the added distinction of being one of the first major international festivals in Europe to return to an at least part in-person format. Attendance will be limited to a maximum of 5,000 attendees Annecy CEO Mickaël Marin explained on Thursday evening, as Annecy announced its 2021 program.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamya
Person
Rumi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Films#Sundance Film Festival#Original Films#Animated Films#Comic Book Films#Documentary Festival#Flee#French#European#Variety Watch#Nordic#Czech#Annecy Cristal#Negativ#Annecy Work In Progress#Westend Films#Syrian#Tokyo Studio 4 C#Academy Award#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix is making a CG-animated 'Ultraman' feature film

Ultraman fans will have another thing to look forward to on Netflix in addition to the second season of the ongoing animated series. The streaming giant is developing a CG-animated feature film for the franchise still in partnership with Ultraman creator Tsuburaya Productions. While the series continues the storyline of the live action show from the '60s and focuses on the son of the original Ultraman, the movie will have a new story altogether.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Georgian animation Film ABANDONED VILLAGE Voyage to France - Annecy, Paris and to the Czech Republic – Liberec!

At the Annecy International Animated Film festival (https://www.annecy.org/programme/index:film-20210714), the jury selected film program from over 3,000 films from 95 countries. Among the favorites is Mariam Kapanadze's debut, 14 minute animated film "Abandoned Village" Official selection, in the Perpectives short films section. The film will be present at the Annecy International...
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for Chilling Thriller 'La Dosis' aka 'The Dose' from Argentina

"Someone might accuse you. Or maybe they alread yhave." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an Argentinian thriller titled La Dosis, which just translates to The Dose in English. This first premiered at last year's Rotterdam Film Festival, and it also played at the BFI Flare, Bucheon, Heartland, and Fantasia Film Festivals last year. The title is a reference to the lethal "dose" that one nurse provides to various patients in need. Marcos is a nurse on the night shift at a clinic. Applied and professional, but with a secret: in some extreme cases, he applies euthanasia. Gabriel, a new night nurse at the clinic, soon unravels Marcos' secret with the confrontation leading to more trouble. Starring Carlos Portaluppi as Marcos, and Ignacio Rogers as Gabriel, plus Lorena Vega. Looks like an intriguing medical thriller from Argentina.
MoviesPress Democrat

South African filmmakers move beyond apartheid stories

JOHANNESBURG — One of South Africa’s top film producers squinted at a monitor as a hush settled over the crew. Cameras zoomed in on an actress playing a dealer of fine art — chicly dressed in a pencil skirt made from bold African textiles — who offered a coy smile as an old flame stepped into her gallery.
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

Films shot on smartphones herald new age for cinema, say directors

Smartphone films are no longer just a fun experiment: they are the next step towards a new age of cinema, already attracting top performers and influential directors, believe the two award-winning film-makers behind Smart, next month’s first London International Smartphone Film Festival. “Anyone can now make an amazing film,” said...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

GI Film Festival San Diego to feature 4S Ranch filmmaker’s work

Mark Vizcarra’s documentary focuses on F-100 pilots. A 4S Ranch filmmaker who has won several awards for his military documentaries will once again have his work showcased in the virtual GI Film Festival San Diego, set for May 18 to 23. Mark Vizcarra’s film is “Hun Pilots,” inspired by the...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Petite Maman’ Trailer: Céline Sciamma Returns With A New Family Drama Coming To France In June

After the universal acclaim for her previous film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” film fans around the world have been anxiously awaiting the next feature from filmmaker Céline Sciamma. Well, even though it appears that cinephiles outside of France are going to have to wait a bit longer to see her next feature, “Petite Maman,” the French are getting that film in June.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Women and Documentaries Dominate as Prizewinners at Jeonju Film Festival

Documentaries and pictures made by female filmmakers dominated the prize ranks of South Korea’s Jeonju International Film Festival. Some, including “Splinters” which won the festival’s Grand Prize, were qualified on both counts. “Splinters” aka “Esquirlas,” is an Argentinian-made documentary about the military-industrial complex, which premiered last year at the Mar...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Bong Joon-Ho Set To Direct Animated Sea Creature Film

Academy Award winning writer-director and all around cool person, Bong Joon-Ho, has his next two projects lined up. Today 4th Creative Party announced that they are teaming with Bong on an animated sea creature film. The film will deal with the dichotomy between the underwater sea creatures, and the humans on land. Besides that, little is known about the project. Bong recently finished the script in January. A script he has been working on for about three years.
MoviesPosted by
Salon

"Shrek" at 20: celebrating the film’s unique brand of animated anarchy and sardonic irreverence

This article was originally published on The Conversation. While Pixar's groundbreaking "Toy Story" often achieves plaudits for the shot in the arm it gave Hollywood animation in the mid-1990s, it's impossible to ignore the influence of DreamWorks' 2001 computer-animated hit "Shrek." The grubbier and more sarcastic sibling to Woody and Buzz, "Shrek" was a milestone for American cartoons that paved the way for a unique brand of animated anarchy and sardonic irreverence that still holds sway across the industry today.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Full Netflix Trailer for Spanish Action Thriller 'Xtreme' aka 'Xtremo'

"You said he was dead. Now he wants revenge." Netflix has dropped the full trailer for the Barcelona-set revenge action thriller titled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. Running away is not an option. Revenge is his only plan. This one starts streaming June 4th on Netflix. Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against the killer: his own brother. This is directed by Barcelona-born filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, who states: "Just as signature Spanish horror was created in the past, with Xtremo we have the opportunity to create a Spanish standard of action films." The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego, and Nao Albet. This looks so badass! Fast-paced, stylish, hard-hitting action. I'm in! Very curious to see how this turned out and if it's as good as the filmmakers promised.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

VIS, Spain’s Fasten Films to Co-Produce Priest Drama ‘Pastor’

Building its presence in Europe, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has closed a deal with on-the-rise Spanish production company Fasten Films to co-produce “Pastor,” a social-issue drama. Created and written by Natxo López, the creator of “Stolen Away” and writer for Mediaset España banner series “Caronte,” “Pastor” will be directed by...
ComicsSiliconera

Overlord Anime to get a 4th Season and Feature Film

The Kugane Maruyama-authored light novel series Overlord will be getting a fourth season of its anime adaptation, as well as a feature film project [Thanks, ANN!]. The announcement was made during a marathon broadcast of the first three seasons on Japanese video site NicoNico Douga, and also spread via social media:
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Five Disney films that have aged the worst

This week, Disney’s animated classic Snow White became the subject of a heated public debate around consent, stemming from the scene where the Prince kisses Snow White while she’s sleeping.To recap, the controversy arose from a Disneyland review on the website SFGate, in which the reviewers discuss the recently revamped ride Snow White’s Enchanted Wish. Mimicking the animated classic, the ride ends with the animatronic princess being kissed by her prince as she sleeps to awaken her from her poisoned slumber.In the review, titled “Disneyland’s new Snow White ride adds magic, but also a new problem”, writers Katie Dowd...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Film Festival Delays its Press Conference by One Week (EXCLUSIVE)

The Cannes Film Festival has delayed its highly anticipated press conference by one week, to June 3, Variety has learned. The reason for the date change is an abundance of movies that have been submitted to the festival, according to an industry source. The Official Selection, in particular the competition, is expected to be larger than usual.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Lars Von Trier Reunites Cast of 'The Kingdom' For Its Comeback

Lars von Trier has reunited several members of the original cast in his 1990s cult classic hospital series “The Kingdom” for the third and final season which will be shooting until the end of the summer. The cast of the anticipated return of “The Kingdom” includes Bodil Jørgensen, Ghita Nørby...