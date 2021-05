After SEVERAL days of taking us on the (very entertaining!) express train to wackytown, it appears that Irina Shayk is taking a tiny (HOPEFULLY!) break to reset, in a classic Burberry trench that presumably isn’t layered over short shorts covered in tiny Lady Gaga faces or something similarly secretly zippy. (She was on the school run again and although I decided not to run them, there ARE photos of her little girl in a matching trench, looking extremely cute.) This is obviously very chic and unimpeachable, the sort of coat I always fantasize about finding at the flea market even though this will never happen. This whole thing feels like sartorial sorbet, a clothing palette cleanser, and like actual sorbet….I enjoy it.