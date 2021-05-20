Chicago, Beauty & The Beast, & More Announced at QCT
Quincy Community Theatre has announced a new lineup of productions including the anticipated Chicago the Musical, set to return very soon!. Quincy Community Theatre has just announced on their Facebook page that full stage productions will be returning with what they call their "Fall Series" these productions include Chicago the Musical July 22nd-25th and July 29th - August 1st, a production of Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook October 1st-3rd and October 8th-10th, and finally a production of Beauty and the Beast with performances November 26th-28th and December 2nd-5th.y101radio.com