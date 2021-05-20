newsbreak-logo
Baptize baby or let them decide when they’re older?

By The Catholic Telegraph
thecatholictelegraph.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany parents these days are taking the “wait and see” approach with religion, not having their children baptized and letting them decide when they’re older. Founded in 1831, The Catholic Telegraph is the official news source of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

www.thecatholictelegraph.com
