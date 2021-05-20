Baptize baby or let them decide when they’re older?

My grandfather had a painting, never prominently displayed, of a decrepit graveyard in the dead of night. Its tombstones were musty and unreadable. A crypt loomed in the background. From each burial plot, spirits erupted in shafts of light beaming skyward, while a line from First Corinthians was seen at the bottom: In a moment, in a twinkling of an eye. As a child, I would spot this painting—sometimes perched atop an old armoire, other times leaning against a musty old corner—and stare at it, pulled toward it as children are drawn to things that frighten them in ways they don’t fully understand. This was my introduction to the rapture: as a macabre supernatural dream eluding understanding or explanation, looming on the periphery of my everyday life. A painting that was easy for me to find, but too scary to ask about.