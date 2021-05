The Under Center crew is back to two episodes a week until next offseason and we have a great episode lined up for you today. Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel break down the move by the Bears to cut Charles Leno Jr., seemingly to make room for incoming rookie Teven Jenkins to start at left tackle but is he ready to be one of the most important players on the team protecting the blind side of the Bears' future quarterback? The guys also discuss the disgruntled Aaron Rodgers and his attempt to be traded and if he is no longer a Packer would the Bears finally have the best quarterback in the division?