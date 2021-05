After coming up short in his fight against Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 26, Geoff Neal has released a statement after the defeat. Specifically, a welterweight firefight between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal delivered on a fight card that took several hits. Despite the lack of fights, the card had plenty of action and the night saw Magny reassert himself as a legitimate contender at welterweight. Prior to being paired up with Neal, the crafty veteran in Magny struggled against Michael Chiesa back in Jan. Conversely, Neal was looking to rebound after a loss to Stephen Thompson last Dec.