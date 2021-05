It’s happened with such regularity that by now the reaction seems routine: police shoot and kill a Black person, and protesters gather in the streets of Columbus. Twice in April, protests formed within hours of the news that police had first shot and killed 27-year-old Miles Jackson on April 12 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital after he fired a gun in the emergency department and then again when a Columbus officer shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.