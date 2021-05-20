Perfectly Planned Mackinac Island Dinner Party & Sunset Cruise
Sibling duo Liz Ware and her brother, Mark—vice president of sales and marketing and CEO, respectively, of Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island— know how to celebrate a successful year! Their plan? Gather friends and local business owners to toast to the end of another wonderful Mackinac summer with a beautiful dinner held at Mission Point followed by a sunset sail. The Wares and the people who made it all happen, share the details that made the night so Mackinac special.mynorth.com