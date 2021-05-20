newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Perfectly Planned Mackinac Island Dinner Party & Sunset Cruise

By Tim Cohan
My North.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSibling duo Liz Ware and her brother, Mark—vice president of sales and marketing and CEO, respectively, of Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island— know how to celebrate a successful year! Their plan? Gather friends and local business owners to toast to the end of another wonderful Mackinac summer with a beautiful dinner held at Mission Point followed by a sunset sail. The Wares and the people who made it all happen, share the details that made the night so Mackinac special.

mynorth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Bernhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Dinner Party#Furniture#The Toast#Blue Water#Conradie Event Design#Serene Sunset Cruise#Mission Point Resort#Plentiful Sunshine#Friends#Waters#Flowers#Beauty#Assorted Fruit#Northern Michigan#Peonies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Traveltravelweekly.com

Uniworld plans second Mystery Cruise in 2022

After selling out its first-ever Mystery Cruise Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has scheduled a second surprise European sailing next year. Like the first trip, scheduled for June 2022, the second 10-day cruise will launch from somewhere in Europe on Sept. 23, 2022. Guests will receive a few clues and a...
Travelheraldcourier.com

Family travel 5: Plan the perfect 'EAT' vacation

After so much time at home, the concept may be just right for your family. The idea need not include a focus on food. It’s more about trips that provide memorable Experiences, real Adventure and Transformative moments.
Relationshipsbattlegroundblog.com

Tips for Birthday Party Planning

Have you ever returned from a kid's birthday party wondering how some parents can remain calm and appear organized in the midst of a houseful of kids? Following are birthday party planning tips to help you create a fun, stress-free and memorable kid's birthday party:. Plan Ahead of Time. Begin...
Food & Drinksgoodshomedesign.com

Perfect BBQ tool for backyard parties – Great Gift!

This beer can chicken stand makes a great gift for the “hard to buy for guy” or “the person that has everything”.Ideal for Fathers day and Mothers day, Christmas, Birthdays, Valentines, Housewarming gift or just a thoughtful gift! It’s one of those simple gifts to keep in your back pocket for a last minute gifts. This is available in the link below…
Port Washington, NYNewsday

Long Island partyboat cruises for sightseeing, live entertainment

Guided cruises offer myriad ways to explore Long Island’s craggy 120-mile coastline from Sound to sea, shore to shore and lighthouse to lighthouse. Sightseeing and nature cruises have resumed around Long Island this summer, capacities may vary due to guidelines and with other social distancing measures are in place. BAY...
Relationship AdviceTravelDailyNews.com

How to plan the perfect birthday getaway

Once you’ve planned your perfect birthday getaway, all that’s left to do is catch a plan and create memories to last a lifetime. There is no better time for a getaway than a birthday, especially a big one like your twenty-first, thirtieth, or fiftieth. It’s a way to celebrate in luxury and style while partying with your friends in an awesome location. The perfect birthday getaway can take a fair bit of planning, though, so read on to learn how.
LifestylePosted by
100.5 The River

Changes At Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island

Spring is an exciting time on Mackinac Island. There has been a lot of hustle and bustle in the island’s downtown business district. Hotels and shops have all been putting the finishing touches on off-season renovations and construction projects. Mackinac Island Tourism Executive Director Tim Hygh told MLive,. "Spring is...
Norwalk, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Maritime Aquarium hosts sunset and critter cruises along the Sound

Escape your troubles on land and take in the sights above and below Long Island Sound aboard the R/V Spirit of the Sound. The 64-foot catamaran tours folks along the Sound for the four different cruise experiences offered by the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. For those hoping to learn more...
Richmond, VAGarden & Gun

Arrange Your Dinner Party Flowers the Charlotte Moss Way

One sliver of Richmond, Virginia, set all of the interior designer Charlotte Moss’s early ideas into motion. “I was raised in the backyard,” she says of her childhood there. “We’d go on trail rides, and we’d always find things in the woods.” A gnarled branch; a wild orchid; a honeysuckle vine tracing up a tree trunk. “We were kids, we were curious, and it was beautiful.”
LifestyleMy North.com

Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island Has Unexpected History

The land upon which Mackinac Island’s Mission Point Resort sits has an ancient and intriguing history: From the Native American tribes who considered the island holy and who fed whole villages on the abundant whitefish found offshore to a British officer’s folly of a clubhouse to an international peace movement that set up headquarters where the upscale hotel resort now welcomes guests. Through the ages, Mission Point has offered respite, beauty, purpose, learning and a special Mackinac Island place to gather.
CarsNewsday

Car shows and cruise nights on Long Island

Gentlemen and ladies, start your engines because it's time to rev up the 2021 outdoor car show season. Dust off your classic, vintage or collectible car and head over to the nearest cruise night or car show to show off what you've got.
Travelotheplaceswego.com

Plan a Summer Getaway to Lake Lawn Resort

Remember our awesome winter getaway to Lake Lawn Resort? Lake Lawn Resort, located just outside Lake Geneva, is a historic, full-service getaway destination nestled between two miles of the Delavan Lake shoreline and 250 wooded acres. Not only does the resort have well-appointed rooms perfect for families (get a loft room!), three restaurants, and a spa, but there are plenty of activities to keep the families busy or keep you relaxed for your own lakeside summer vacation.
Travelurbanmatter.com

Tips for Planning a Perfect Road Trip

There’s nothing quite like a road trip whether you stick to your own state, drive across the country or even decide to road trip in another country. You have total control over where you go and can stop as often as you like. A road trip can be a great way to get to know a region while also covering a lot of ground. The tips below can help you plan one that is fun and memorable.
Recipeswinemag.com

From Cocktails to Dinner: Five Recipes Perfect for Camping

If you’re heading out for an overnight or weekend camping trip, it’s important to plan your meals ahead of time. And while you might be anticipating eating nuts or fruit slices for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it is possible to pack meals with more flavor and substance. All you need is a bit of planning.
RestaurantsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Castle Island Brewing Co. Beer Dinner at Lincoln

Lincoln + Castle Island Beer = one hell of a dinner. Lincoln Tavern is hosting a very special beer dinner on Monday, May 24th at 7pm. Chef Nick Dixon will be collaborating with Castle Island Brewing Co. to pair four courses with four different beers including Lincoln Lager, Fiver Hazy India Pale Ale, Barrel-Aged Bushwell, + Oenobeer “Another Green World”.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

Spend A Perfect Day On This Old-Fashioned Paddle Boat Cruise In New Hampshire

If there’s one thing we look forward to the most each and every year it’s getting out on a lake in New Hampshire. While you can certainly do this any season, there’s nothing like the slightly chilly breeze of a spring or fall day and the warmer ones that come with the summer. If you […] The post Spend A Perfect Day On This Old-Fashioned Paddle Boat Cruise In New Hampshire appeared first on Only In Your State.