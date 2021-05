The men of Real Housewives of New Jersey can hold their own when it comes to reality TV entertainment. Joe Gorga blazed the trail when he joined as the brother of the woman whom the show revolves around. He and Teresa Giudice brought the family drama for sure. Slowly, the crew built up to include Frank Catania, Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, and Evan Goldschneider. There is no other show in the Real Housewives franchise that includes the husbands as much as RHONJ. And we love it.