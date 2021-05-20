newsbreak-logo
Tillamook County, OR

Gordon's Update May 20

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shower activity is a little more scattered than yesterday but is still giving us occasional periods of light precipitation. Weatherwise, we have a broad low pressure area to the east leaving us under a moist, somewhat unstable northwesterly flow. Daytime heating could enhance the shower activity a bit this...

Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Oregon Coast Railriders impacted Tillamook County

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

4.1 earthquake hits Oregon 100 miles west of Gold Beach

The Columbus Day Storm of 1962 was a Pacific Northwest windstorm that struck the West Coast of Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that devastated the northeastern Caribbean in September 2017. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean at about 8 AM Sunday...
klcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Pacific City, ORbeachconnection.net

Rollicking Highlights of Three Capes Route on Oregon Coast: Attractions, Oddities

(Pacific City, Oregon) – One of the most treasured areas along the entire Oregon coast is the Three Capes Route (once called the Three Capes Loop, but a road closure cut off part of its continuity). This is where Highway 101 darts off inland and to stay on the beaches you have to hit this mega-scenic, super-awesome, winding roadway. It’s a constant stream of forested and sandy recreation, where the white-knuckled drive along tightly-twisting confines is well worth the rewards.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

South County Fencepost May 11

Ballots for the special election are due no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. It’s safest, given the short deadline, for ballots to be submitted to drop boxes. In South County, our options are Kiawanda Community Center on Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. If Tillamook is more convenient, there’s a drive by drop box located at the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue in downtown Tillamook. Post marks do not count; ballots must reach their destination by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Gardening Matters: COVID-19 plant shopping

In this unsettled second spring of Covid when infection numbers seem to be increasing again, I have found I am still reluctant to shop in person at a nursery. In any year, May in a nursery is always a time of increased shoppers and I am not really ready to be around hordes of people even though I have had both vaccines and passed my two-week goal. Most of the larger nurseries are requiring masks and limiting visitors, but even so, it seems garden shoppers all gather near the same plants, be it annuals, vegetable starts or perennials. And if we have to wait in line to get in or get out, well, I don’t feel safe there, either.
Pacific City, ORcannonbeachgazette.com

Pelican Brewing celebrates birthday month with golden bottle cap giveaway

Pelican Brewing Company releases new commemorative bottle caps featuring a custom 25th birthday logo and 25 unique pelicans under the cap to celebrate 25 years of beer. Fellow fanatics can also take part in a year-long search for the special golden pelican and win a coastal trip to Pelican’s iconic oceanfront brewpub in Pacific City, Ore. Ten lucky winners of the golden pelican bottle cap giveaway will receive a two-night stay in an Airstream at Hart’s Camp Airstream Hotel & RV Park and a $250 Pelican Brewing gift card to purchase award-winning beer, beer-inspired cuisine, or Pelican merchandise while visiting the birthplace of Oregon’s most decorated brewery.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Guest column: Tales from the library

If you've ever taken a deck of playing cards and thrown them high in the air, then quickly picked them up so you can put them all back in order, you have a little idea of what it is like to be the library courier driver. That deck of cards analogy repeats itself over and over throughout the day for the courier, except instead of playing cards, they are library books...so you really have to enjoy organizing things to be successful at this job.
Lincoln County, ORNewport News-Times

Passing art to the next generation

When Larry Adrian was studying theater, he experienced the benefit of knowledge passed on from one generation to the next. Years later, he founded the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre and Oregon Coast Children’s Center for the Arts, and in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, he continues to share his knowledge with young people today.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

Workforce Housing Crisis – Part 2: What’s worse than a crisis? Lack of housing reaches catastrophe levels in Tillamook County

EDITOR’S NOTE: Here is the second part of Ellis Conklin’s two-part series about the housing crisis in Tillamook County. See below for a link to Part 1. OVER THE PAST QUARTER of a century, Tillamook County — and most certainly, Manzanita – has seen a massive surge in the number of part-time seasonal residents. Indeed, we’ve been discovered. It’s easy to quantify. Just take a stroll down bustling Laneda Avenue, almost any day of the week.