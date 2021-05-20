Tim Ryan Roasts Republicans Opposing the January 6 Capitol Riot Commission
Less than 5 months ago, hordes of Trump supporters and QAnon fanatics stormed the Capitol on Donald Trump’s orders to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency. The resulting chaos led to mass destruction at the Capitol, with more than 140 people injured and 5 dead. Yesterday, the House passed a bill to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the violent insurrection. The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.www.themarysue.com