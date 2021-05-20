Tim Ryan Roasts Republicans Opposing the January 6 Capitol Riot Commission

newsbreak-logo
Less than 5 months ago, hordes of Trump supporters and QAnon fanatics stormed the Capitol on Donald Trump’s orders to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency. The resulting chaos led to mass destruction at the Capitol, with more than 140 people injured and 5 dead. Yesterday, the House passed a bill to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the violent insurrection. The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

Mahoning County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Ryan, Joyce rate high in House bipartisanship

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Dave Joyce are two of the most bipartisan members of the House of Representatives, according to a report. Meanwhile, the study contends U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson is among the least bipartisan House members. Ryan, D- Howland, whose district includes most of Mahoning and Trumbull counties,...
Mahoning County, OHSalem News Online

Study shows Ryan high, Johnson low in bipartisanship

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan is on of the most bipartisan members of the House of Representatives, according to a report. Meanwhile, the study contends U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson is among the least bipartisan House members. Ryan, D-Howland, whose district includes most of Mahoning and Trumbull counties, was ranked 42nd for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

The Lincoln Project has published a new attack ad targeting the Republican party after its ouster of Rep Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House of Representatives.The conservative anti-Trump group shared the 38-second new video titled “Allegiance” on YouTube on 17 May, and it showcases the unwavering dedication to former president Donald Trump among nearly every elected Republican.“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America” is repeated by a round of voices while images from classic symbols of American national identity are shown in the background, such as the flag and the...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Jake Tapper: Will Kevin McCarthy Try to Derail 1/6 Commission By Appointing Marjorie Taylor Greene and Others From ‘Fringe Nitwit Caucus’?

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper openly pondered if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) might seek to derail the commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by appointing “members from his fringe nitwit caucus.”. As Congress prepares to convene the 1/6 commission, speculation is growing regarding how...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

In a show of support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riots, Republican representative Fred Upton on Sunday lashed out at his colleagues for trying to downplay the 6 January insurrection.During an interview with CNN, the Michigan Republican blasted his GOP colleagues for trying to rewrite history, attempting to explain away the significance of the historic incident where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.It comes after Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde had on Wednesday likened the Trump supporters’ breaching the Capitol to a “normal tourist visit”.Mr Upton said:...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.
ProtestsMSNBC

Republicans who defended Jan. 6 rioters as victims face backlash

Even those who've come to expect the worst from congressional Republicans were taken aback last week during a House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It was at the hearing that several GOP members characterized the violent insurrectionists as, of all things, victims. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.),...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Republican congressman defends Capitol rioters, says Ashli Babbitt was 'executed'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) claimed that Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was "executed." During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing, Gosar asked former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, "Who executed Ashli Babbitt?" He made sure to first mention that "Babbitt was unarmed," and then "referred to her death as a homicide," reports Vice News. The Arizona representative invoked a similar sentiment via tweet. Prosecutors determined the officer who shot Babbitt will not face charges.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Ex-Defense Secretary Delivers Damning Takedown Of GOP Spin On U.S. Capitol Riot

Clinton-era Defense Secretary William Cohen on Friday tore into elected Republicans who are desperately trying to spin the narrative on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. “Those members who are trying to say, ‘No big deal on Jan. 6,’ they’re trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people, a side effect which is mental dullness,” Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

The Latest: Miller defends military response to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller says criticism about the response from the military to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection “is unfounded.”. Miller testified Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee hearing about the...
ProtestsCNN

House holds hearing on response to Capitol riot

GOP lawmaker references death of Capitol Police officer in tense exchange on Jan. 6 riot. Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar pulled the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick into the partisan fray during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Wednesday featuring former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Chief of Metropolitan Police, Robert Contee.