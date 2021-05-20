The Supremes Were VERY CUTE in San Francisco in May, 1966.
Informative Caption was so Informative AND cheerful for this photo, which is in and of itself a hoot:. “Traffic stoppers are the Supremes, America’s top female vocal group, who opened at the Fairmont Hotel this past weekend. Shown hopping aboard a cable car in front of the Fairmont are (L-R): Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross. The girls, in their early 20s, have been singing together for just a few years, but have a supreme list of top-selling records, major tv appearances, and one night stands with standing room only. Their hometown is Detroit, but with their great reception here, they’ll obviously leave a bit of their heart in San Francisco, too. Filed: May, 1966.”www.gofugyourself.com