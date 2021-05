We asked young consumers their biggest hobbies right now, and found not only their top pastimes, but some differences between groups that brands should understand…. In the last year, hobbies arguably became more important than ever as they looked for ways to occupy their time during quarantines, and ways to connect with others even while isolated. YPulse found that staying entertained was one of their top priorities during lockdowns. In fact, many young consumers picked up new hobbies during 2020, and shared the results of their fresh passions on social media, making everything from TikTok recipes to DIY at-home tie-dyed sweats trends in the wake of the pandemic.