newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to Create Custom Keyboard Shortcuts in Ubuntu Linux

By Himanshu Arora
linuxtoday.com
 14 hours ago

(Other stories by Himanshu Arora) Nothing speeds up your flow like your own set of keyboard shortcut. This tutorial shows you step by step how to create a custom keyboard shortcut on Ubuntu using GNOME desktop.

www.linuxtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Linux#Keyboard Shortcuts#Ubuntu Linux#Gnome#Gnome Desktop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Develop Your Own Custom Linux Distribution From Scratch

(Other stories by Tecmint) Have you ever thought of making your own Linux distribution? Every Linux user in their journey to Linux thought of making their own Linux distribution at least once. Even I was not an exception as a newbie to Linux land and have given my considerable time developing my own Linux Distribution. Developing a Linux Distribution from scratch is called Linux From Scratch (LFS). Here's how you do it.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

Create Ubuntu Bootable USB / Live USB from Command Line

(Other stories by Shusain) If you are trying to install a new Ubuntu version or just want to see how a new version of Ubuntu looks like, then the best way to do so is to create and use a Live USB aka Ubuntu bootable USB. Not only can we...
Softwarephoronix.com

Windows 10 Build 21370 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux On AMD Ryzen 5900X

Last month when carrying out tests of Windows 10 vs. Linux on the Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" processor we were very surprised to see Windows 10 frankly performing so well compared to Ubuntu and picking up more wins than usual. That unexpectedly strong showing for Windows 10 might be due to Intel's P-State behavior with Rocket Lake or other power management tuning or there the lack of on Linux at this time. But it led me to wondering if the latest Windows 10 updates spelled out anything different on the AMD Ryzen side... So here are some benchmarks of the latest Microsoft Windows 10 against Ubuntu 21.04 on the same AMD Ryzen 9 5900X system.
Technologywindowscentral.com

OneDrive for iOS update fixes video playback issues

OneDrive for iOS just received an update that includes several fixes. The update fixes a color issue that made it difficult to read text when opened in Adobe Reader. Another fix addresses an issue causing videos to close during playback. OneDrive for iOS just received an update that includes several...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to deploy Samba on Linux as an Active Directory Domain Controller

Jack Wallen shows you how to deploy an Active Directory Domain Controller on Ubuntu Server 20.04, with the help of Samba. Active Directory (AD) is Microsoft's way of making it possible to create and apply policies to machines associated with a network. It's a tool widely used by businesses and network administrators everywhere.
ComputersNetwork World

How to use speedtest: 2-Minute Linux Tips

Hi, this is Sandra Henry-Stocker, author of the “Unix as a Second Language” blog on NetworkWorld. In this Linux tip, we’re going to look at a tool called speedtest that allows you to check the speed of your connection to your Internet provider. The tool is not installed on Linux systems by default, but is easy to find and install.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to create a Page in SharePoint

Click on any of the sites you created, whether it is a Communication Site or Team Site. Once you click The SharePoint site you want to create the page for, the Home page for the site you have selected will appear. On the Home page, click the New button and...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to integrate Linux Malware Detection and ClamAV for automated malware detection on Linux servers

Jack Wallen walks you through the steps of installing both Linux Malware Detection and ClamAV for a reliable one-two punch of malware and virus prevention. Say that you've deployed Linux as your data center servers because of the reliability and security the open source platform offers. Don't be fooled into thinking using Linux will be the be-all, end-all of your security needs. It's always important to remember that, so long as it's attached to a network, any computer is vulnerable. With your Linux servers, you might have any number of users logging in and saving files to numerous directories. Or, maybe you're using Linux as a mail server, where attachments are sent and received.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to Disable Laptop Keyboard on Windows 10

In order to make laptops lighter and easy to carry, manufacturers have made the keyboards smaller in them. This has made typing difficult on the laptops as compared to on the desktop with external keyboards. Now, if you want to disable the laptop keyboard and put an external keyboard on your Windows 10 PC, you can do so. Just follow the tip given in this post.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Linux 101: How to search for files from the Linux command line

Jack Wallen shows you how to locate files on the Linux directory hierarchy using the find command. Where did you leave that one particular configuration file you were just working on? You could start poking around in the directories that you assume might house the file using the ls command, but that could take far more time than you'd like to spend on this quest. Your best bet is to make use of the built-in CLI search tools, such as find.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Fix Bluetooth Connectivity Issues in Ubuntu Linux

Although Ubuntu Linux is a stable and robust operating system, sometimes Bluetooth connections with external devices do not work properly. If you have been using Bluetooth devices on your computer, you might have noticed that you need to reconnect your Bluetooth devices whenever the computer wakes up from sleep or hibernation. And that's just one problem to speak of.
ComputersTechNewsWorld

The Great OS Replacement: How to Find the Best Linux Distribution

If you're thinking about an exit strategy, FE International is here to help. Our trusted M&A advisors are experts in e-commerce business sales, with over $500M in lifetime acquisitions and an extensive global network of pre-qualified buyers. Contact us for a free valuation of your business today. Picking the ideal...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How To Create a Compelling Github Portfolio

If you write code, you need a Portfolio — Simple as!. A portfolio allows you to showcase samples of work you have done which serves as a digital resume and proof you have the skills that you say you have in your resume. If your a frontend or backend developer,...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Microsoft OneDrive for iOS gets updated

Microsoft OneDrive has received an update on iOS. The latest version of the app doesn’t add any new features, but it includes fixes for a range of issues that were plaguing the app experience. The update fixes the issue where some videos would occasionally close during playback. Also, the Voiceover...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Recover Deleted Files on Linux Using TestDisk

Have you ever accidentally deleted a file on your Linux machine? Or maybe some program removed an important folder stored on your system storage. In such situations, data recovery software is the only fix to this issue. TestDisk is one such recovery tool developed for the Linux command line. In...
SoftwareNetwork World

How to use the traceroute command: 2-Minute Linux Tips

Hi, this is Sandra Henry-Stocker, author of the “Unix as a Second Language” blog on NetworkWorld. In this Linux tip, we’re going to look at the traceroute command. It reports on the route taken to reach a remote system and provides timing details for each "hop" along the way (the time between routers).
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Set a Time Limit on Linux Commands

For system administrators who are responsible for controlling Linux servers, resource management is an important task to take care of. Sometimes, Linux commands take up a huge chunk of system resources and need to be stopped. Luckily, you can limit the runtime of your commands using utilities like timelimit. In...