Martinez, CA

Video captures fireball explosion at Bay Area home

By KCRA Staff
KSBW.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo sent to KSBW 8's sister station KCRA 3 shows a home in the Bay Area violently exploding. The Contra Costa County Fire Department said there was a fire at a Martinez home on Cambark Court. There was a nearby grass fire that stemmed from the explosion, but that has since been extinguished.

