Congress & Courts

House narrowly passes Capitol security bill

MSNBC
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives has narrowly passed a bill for $1.9 billion emergency supplemental bill for Capitol security after the events of the Capitol riot on January 6. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports from Capitol Hill.

www.msnbc.com
#Capitol Hill#Nbc#Capitol Security#Emergency
Congress & CourtsCNN

House holds hearing on response to Capitol riot

Rep. Maloney: No member of Congress should face punishment for speaking the truth about what happened Jan. 6. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, opened today's hearing on the Capitol riot by urging the country to reject former President Trump's "big lie" about the 2020 election and the "violent insurrection it inspired."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

The Latest: Miller defends military response to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller says criticism about the response from the military to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection “is unfounded.”. Miller testified Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee hearing about the...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Ex-Defense Secretary Delivers Damning Takedown Of GOP Spin On U.S. Capitol Riot

Clinton-era Defense Secretary William Cohen on Friday tore into elected Republicans who are desperately trying to spin the narrative on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. “Those members who are trying to say, ‘No big deal on Jan. 6,’ they’re trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people, a side effect which is mental dullness,” Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘REALLY?’ Pelosi Responds After GOP Rep Compares Capitol Riot to ‘Tourist Visit’

A day after a GOP House member likened the behavior of Trumpist rioters during the Jan. 6th insurrection to “a normal tourist visit,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapped back. “Really?” Pelosi told a Politico reporter. “Well, I don’t know a normal day around here where people are threatening to hang the vice president of the United States or shoot the speaker… I don’t consider that normal,” she said. At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) attempted to downplay the riot that resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. “Let me be clear, there was no insurrection,” said Clyde, who described people behaving “in an orderly fashion” in TV coverage he’d seen of the event. “You would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” Clyde said of the footage that shows rioters fighting with riot police, breaking into the Capitol building, and stealing the speaker of the House’s lectern.
Congress & Courtsgruntstuff.com

GOP Rep. Kinzinger wants Rep. Greene tossed from House committee

Rep. Adam Kinzinger mentioned Sunday he would vote to take away controversial Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from a House committee over her feedback backing assassinating Democratic political figures — however wouldn’t say she ought to be drummed out of Congress. “I’d actually vote her off committee. When it...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.