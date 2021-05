A weaker-than-expected month for job gains had one bright spot, and it’s the same sector that has been leading employment for several months now. The leisure and hospitality sector led employment gains for the third straight month, bringing back 330,000 workers in April. Restaurants and bars did more than half the hiring, while recreation centers (such as amusement parks and casinos) hired 73,000 people and lodgings added 50,000 positions. That’s on par with the industry’s performance in February and March.