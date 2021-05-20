newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Small businesses weighed in on a $15 minimum wage. Here's what they said.

By Andy Medici
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of small business owners at least somewhat support a $15 per hour federal minimum wage, according to a survey of 353 small business owners by software firm Skynova, Inc. About 35% of small business owners in the survey strongly supported a $15 minimum wage, while another 20%...

www.bizjournals.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#U S Businesses#Skynova Inc#Bigger Businesses#Businesses Owners#Business Owners#Overhead Expenses#Broad Agreement#Difficulty#Software Firm Skynova#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
Small Businessfenderbender.com

Study: Just Over Half of Small Businesses Keep a Budget

May 17, 2021—A new study of small businesses gleaned new information on the financing habits of business owners around the country, according to a press release. In a report from Clutch, a business-to-business research, ratings, and review firm, found 54 percent of small businesses have a documented budget in 2021. The data reveals that most businesses do have budgets, but that the smallest businesses are more likely to go without them.
Congress & Courtshometownstations.com

Brown pushes for federal minimum wage increase

As Ohio announced this week that they will be ending the extra three hundred dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits next month, there has been a renewed talk about raising the minimum wage. President Biden has signed an executive order to require employers who have federal contracts to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour starting January 2022. But the overall push to raise it nationwide to that amount has faced opposition by Republicans and even some Democrats. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25, and it has been at that level since 2007. While most states have set their own minimum wage higher than that, including Ohio which is at $8.80 an hour, Senator Sherrod Brown says making the move now to raise the federal minimum wage, as the country seems to be turning the corner on the pandemic is important, because there are people still hurting.
Click2Houston.com

Here’s what new CDC guidelines mean for local retail businesses

HOUSTON – As the CDC eases up on the COVID-19 guidelines, many Houston-area businesses are evaluating their mask policies. Some retailers are forgoing masks for those who are fully vaccinated or making mask-wearing optional. While others are not making changes yet. Here is a round-up of statements from businesses:. Kroger.
Jobstillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Minimum wage is a myth?

All you have to do is look at the jobs on Craigslist and Indeed to see the wages offered. Employers will tell you they offer tips, benefits year round full time work and a raise after 30 days or so. Looks good on paper. This is a classic bait and switch.
Congress & Courtsrealclearmarkets.com

Democrats Wage War On Small Business with Credit Suppression

After a brutal year, American small businesses are poised to take advantage of the end of the pandemic and the associated pent-up consumer demand. Many small businesses are looking to scale up to leverage this opportunity by taking out loans to increase supply and capacity. Access to credit will allow small businesses to capitalize on this moment and help lubricate the broader economic recovery.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Could Covid-19 Worker Shortages Create A $15 Minimum Wage—Even Without A New Law?

Companies facing labor shortages are offering bonuses—and even higher starting salaries—to attract new employees. But will the changes last?. To the dismay of progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a $15 minimum wage stands no chance of passing the U.S. Senate. For now, the federal minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 an hour, where it’s been since July of 2009, even though it’s been eclipsed by higher minimums in 29 states and the District of Columbia and lost a chunk of its buying power to inflation. Workers making just $7.25 an hour effectively earn 18% less than their counterparts did in 2009.
Edgefield County, SCedgefieldadvertiser.com

Unemployment and the Minimum Wage

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Why does our unemployment rate stubbornly remain at roughly twice what it was before the pandemic?...
Economymoneytalksnews.com

12 Companies Backing a $15 Minimum Wage — or More

The $15 minimum wage is a flashpoint for disagreement. Many workers and labor activists say such pay is needed to provide millions of workers with a livable income. On the other hand, some business owners say they cannot afford the wage, and that it will force them to eliminate jobs.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

CEO Dan Price announced six years that he planned to raise the minimum annual salary of employees at his company to $70,000.In order to do that, he had to cut into his own $1.1m pay package. Mr Price said in interviews that he chose to raise the salaries of his workers after discovering one of his employees had been secretly working a second job at McDonald's to live. "It was clear I was an awful CEO who was failing his employees. I gave her a raise to quit that job. No one should have to work two jobs to...
Monongalia County, WVWDTV

Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Several businesses in Monongalia County bumped their minimum wage up to $16 an hour. The Harma Hospitality Group made the announcement Saturday. Those restaurants include: Crab Shack Caribba Suncrest Towne Center, Dockside Grille, Nonno Carlo, Italian Deli & Imports and Sugar Bar Sweets Plus Coffee....
Small BusinessTampa Bay News Wire

Want to Start a Cleaning Business? Here’s What to Do

You enjoy cleaning and organizing and you want to make a full-time business out of it. Maybe you’ve done it on a small scale for friends and family and now you want to turn it into a big enterprise. Whatever the reason, starting your own cleaning business is a great way to turn your passion into a financially rewarding career.
Small BusinessPosted by
Green Industry Pros

What are the KPIs for Your Small Business?

Every small business owner and startup alike are so entrenched in day-to-day activities that they’re mostly just reacting to one-off issues and challenges they face in every given workday. Each day is replete with the same urgency around putting out fires and multi-tasking. The investment in strategy is severely limited. That will change with embracing a technology platform. Doing so will provide you with a whole slew of insights and data, right at your fingertips.