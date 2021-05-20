Revuto Ushers in First Token Sale on Cardano

To the Moon! The phrase uttered by SpaceX founder Elon Musk on "Saturday Night Live" has swept social media platforms as the digital currency Dogecoin takes off in the mainstream. It hasn't reached the equivalent of a U.S. dollar just yet but it's already being used to make major transactions in the real estate market. Kyle Seyboth, a real estate agent with Century 21, is working to close the sale of a plot of land in Providence, R.I., and the seller only wants to accept the cryptocurrency. "We have a ton of interest, and we've got a ton of offers from people in dogecoin. The seller, he's very interested in taking part in the crypto craze, and he's really interested in dogecoin specifically as Elon Musk is behind it, Mark Cuban, and some other folks who've gotten behind it, so that's really where it stems from," he told Cheddar. Seyboth said the purchase in crypto will mirror a cash transaction and will not involve banks. While the digital currency has been described as volatile, he said contracts are drawn up based on what the value of the coin was at the time. As for his personal commission on the sale, Seyboth said he'll be collecting in cash — Updated on May 11, 2021, at 12:50 p.m. The text now reflects that the sale being referred to is for a plot of land in Providence, Rhode Island. Previously, the text referred to a home as part of the sale.