Revuto Ushers in First Token Sale on Cardano

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The first dApp to be released on Cardano will help solve a few problems consumers have faced since the dawn of the digital service economy. The first dApp on Cardano, Revuto, has opened public sales of REVU until the end of May, marking Cardano’s first-ever token sale. Revuto is a monthly subscription management app that expands payment options for services like Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon Prime to include cryptocurrency via its REVU token.

