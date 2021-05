I have been studying the truly head-spinning debate over Medicaid expansion in Missouri. I’m looking here at Jeremy Cady’s column (Globe, May 1) as well as Phill Brooks’ column (Globe, April 19). These guys are on different planets. The numbers they quote aren’t at all the same. Cady, along with the rest of the Missouri GOP, claims that expansion is fiscally irresponsible and will cost Missouri $200 million to implement and $349 million to operate each year. Brooks claims that Medicaid expansion will cost $130 million to run each year and that doing so will unlock federal funding of more than a billion dollars over the next two years, making Medicaid expansion profitable for Missouri.