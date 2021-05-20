newsbreak-logo
Buying or Selling A Medical Practice

The following is a guest article by Barry Posner, Esq., partner at Kudman Trachten Aloe & Posner LLP. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many people's lives, not the least of whom are the many brave and selfless frontline providers of healthcare services, including doctors, nurses, home health aides and others in a multitude of healthcare settings. Many healthcare practices have seen a large drop in patient visits and subsequent revenues, which may but doesn't necessarily have to have a material impact on the valuation of those practices. Good planning and experienced healthcare advisors, such as practice lawyers and accountants can help you navigate the valuation process. And that has a direct impact on the price of a healthcare practice in a sale.

