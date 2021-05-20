Buying or Selling A Medical Practice

Farmland has been a safe investment for many and Sara Hageman Schenk, farm real estate broker with Hageman Realty, says now is a good time to buy. “It’s a great time to buy land because there are a lot of investors that are looking for land to have a safe investment and have a farmer that they can partner with and be able to farm the land. The great thing about farmland is that it doesn’t go vacant. We also believe that the value of appreciation and the hedge against inflation is a great opportunity to put your money into farm ground. If you have cash, it’s hard to find a better investment with such low risk.”