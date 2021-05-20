BookMarks: Dave Buckhout on his debut novel, “The Regular,” and great May reads
Dave Buckhout’s breezy Facebook post (“Well folks, it only took 51 years but I — finally — have a full-length novel going to print”), which announced the publication of The Regular (Atmosphere Press, 289 pages), hinted at the monumental effort required to spin characters out of thin air and weave a tale worth telling. But as any writer who’s survived the fresh hell of multiple drafts, boatloads of editing and fantasies of bailing on the whole shebang to become a painter or a poet (as did Buckhout) can attest, staying creative under pressure is a beast.www.artsatl.org