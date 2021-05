Everyone is waiting for Stacey Abrams to announce her 2022 run for governor of Georgia, but we can meanwhile catch our political thrills from her new novel, While Justice Sleeps (Doubleday, 384 pages). The title is a pun — the action kicks off when a Supreme Court justice falls into a coma, and the question is whether America is prepared to do the right things about it. When I think about who’s going to direct this movie (because that feels super inevitable for reasons related to both the text itself and the high profile of its author), there are more Regina King vibes than Shonda Rhimes or Ava Duvernay vibes.