California State

Five Reasons to Love California Wine Country This Summer

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20th – SAN FRANCISCO – With summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to get outside—and no better place to do it than California wine country. The summer season in the Golden State’s diverse wine regions is a special time with its beautiful weather and fun activities. Winery patios await, al fresco activities abound and scenic views of vines and grape clusters are all part of the experience. Wineries have started to reopen and are looking forward to welcoming guests. To assure you have a spot, plan your visit ahead of time with a reservation.

wineindustryadvisor.com
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...