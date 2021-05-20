Demeine Estates Announces Philana Bouvier as President

Demeine Estates Welcomes Dynamic Industry Leader, Wine Innovator, and Diversity Advocate. Napa Valley, CA (May 20, 2021) — Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philana Bouvier as President. Bringing with her nearly two decades of experience in the wine industry and forward-thinking leadership, Bouvier will be responsible for overseeing all brands and distribution channels within Demeine Estates. Founded by the Lawrence Family and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr., Demeine Estates serves and supports a dynamic and growing portfolio of historic, legacy wineries that share the common goal of producing the most expressive, highest quality wines with a focus on sustainability.