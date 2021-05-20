newsbreak-logo
Panda cub to get his first peek at visitors as U.S. National Zoo reopens

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - A giant panda cub born during the pandemic and so far only seen by the public on a virtual "Panda Cam" will greet visitors in person for the first time on Friday as the National Zoo in Washington reopens. The cub, named Xiao Qi Ji, is the...

Animalsledburyreporter.co.uk

Mother and daughter orangutans ready for visitors at zoo

A mother and daughter pair of orangutans are the latest new arrivals at a zoo. Bornean orangutans Mali, 25, and her eight-year-old daughter Tatau have been settling in at Colchester Zoo since February, but with indoor areas of the park having remained shut because of Covid restrictions, they have so far been kept behind closed doors.
TravelSmithsonian

What’s New at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Giant Panda Viewing Details

When visitors return to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute May 21, they will find both familiar and new faces as they explore the park. Although the Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the animal care team reported to work and provided the same level of care for their charges as any other day. Animals newly on view include giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, Amur tiger Mitas, Przewalski’s horse mother-son duo, Barbie and Cooper, Komodo dragon juvenile Onyx, Andean bear Brienne, American bison Lucy and Gally, California sea lion Charger and North American beaver Poplar, a new wallaby joey and a kudu calf. The Reptile Discovery Center will be open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday.
Travelpopville.com

National Zoo Reopening: “Free Timed-Entry Passes Available starting Friday morning, May 14, at 12:01 a.m.”

“Free Timed-Entry Passes Available Beginning May 14. When visitors return to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute May 21, they will find both familiar and new faces as they explore the park. Although the Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the animal care team reported to work and provided the same level of care for their charges as any other day. Animals newly on view include giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, Amur tiger Mitas, Przewalski’s horse mother-son duo, Barbie and Cooper, Komodo dragon juvenile Onyx, Andean bear Brienne, American bison Lucy and Gally, California sea lion Charger and North American beaver Poplar, a new wallaby joey and a kudu calf. The Reptile Discovery Center will be open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

The National Zoo is finally reopening! Here's how you can snag tickets

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The time has come! The Smithsonian National Zoo opens reservations for free entry passes available online beginning May 14, at 12:25 p.m. in advance of the Zoo’s opening Friday, May 21. The Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Zoo admission is free, but entry passes are required. Entry passes do not include admission to Asia Trail and the giant panda exhibit. You must reserve a free, timed Asia Trail/Panda pass on-site on the day of your visit. However, members can reserve Panda Passes in advance online. For the safety of visitors, staff and animals, a limited number of Panda Passes are available each day.
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Updated exhibit gets visitors up close with penguins at the zoo

IDAHO FALLS — An updated home for penguins at the Idaho Falls Zoo became official with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. The penguin cove received its much-needed updates adding windows for patrons to get up close with the animals. In the past, visitors had a distant view of where the penguins hang out.
AnimalsSmithsonian

#PandaStory: Panda Cub Preschool

This update was written by assistant curator of giant pandas, Laurie Thompson. As keeper Mariel Lally mentioned in our last #PandaStory update, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji will soon learn a few husbandry behaviors that enable him to voluntarily participate in his own healthcare. One of the first behaviors animals learn is to “target.” We present them with a buoy on a stick, and they instinctively sniff to investigate the new, interesting object. Every time Xiao Qi Ji touches his nose to the buoy, we say “good job” and give him a treat—usually a piece of sweet potato, apple or pear. Training is completely voluntary, and at such a young age, he’s often too sleepy in the morning to participate. For now, we are familiarizing him with these objects and going at his pace.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo offers sneak peek of giraffes ahead of exhibit opening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the Hattiesburg Zoo will unveil its full Africa exhibit featuring the long-awaited giraffes. Sue Ellen and Alberta arrived in Hattiesburg one month ago and they’ll make their debut on Saturday. The mother-daughter giraffe duo comes from the Audobon Species Survival Center in New Orleans.
Animalszenger.news

Will It Bear My Weight Mom? Panda Cub Tries Climbing

At six months old, “Fuihin” Kaedehama is learning how — and how not — to climb. The curious panda cub was seen at Adventure World in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, trying to climb over everything in her enclosure, under the watchful eye of her mother. Even falling flat on her back...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

California's Disneyland re-opens but don't expect hugs from Mickey Mouse

Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was...
TravelKFOR

Masks no longer required outdoors at Walt Disney World

TAMPA (WFLA) – Masks will be optional in “outdoor common areas” at Disney World, according to the theme park’s website starting Saturday. Guests will still have to wear a mask upon entering and throughout all attractions, in all theaters, theatre entrances, in transportation, transportation entrances and all indoor locations. If...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Zoo Elephant Gets Day in Court

The New York Court of Appeals agreed to hear a case involving Happy the elephant, who’s been living at the Bronx Zoo since 2002, Metro UK reported. The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) has had Happy as a client since 2018. The habeas corpus case is the first of its kind...
Washington, DCWJLA

How to get your first live look at the panda cub when the National Zoo reopens

WASHINGTON (7News) — When the National Zoo reopens on May 21, it will have been closed to visitors for nearly six months — since November 23. Panda cub Xiao Qi Ji was born in August, during the four-month period that the zoo was open between the first and second pandemic lockdowns. But the panda house, and all National Zoo buildings, remained closed to visitors. Therefore, later this month will be the first time that visitors will be able to see him in person.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
WGAU

Birmingham Zoo welcomes red panda, infant howler monkey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama zoo announced two new residents on Saturday. In a news release, the Birmingham Zoo introduced Gizmo, a red panda, and a baby howler monkey born earlier this month, AL.com reported. Gizmo is 2-years-old and came to Birmingham from the Sacramento Zoo, WVTM reported. The animal...