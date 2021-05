The latest on the likelihood of an “on time” start in August for the 2021 CFL season, plus we dissect the latest numbers and news coming out of Edmonton including their posted loss of $7.1 million. Jason Gregor from “The Jason Gregor Show” joins the guys to talk about the CFL and… hockey?! We also talk about the disappointing numbers for The Spring League launch and how that’s not necessarily a cut and dry reflection of how a “merged” XFL-CFL league would perform. With all this talk of XFL vs. CFL vs. TSL (The Spring League) we ask “What IS a football league?” The age-old question… well, maybe it’s only a year-old question. Guess it depends on who you ask. It’s a super fun and information-filled episode this week, we hope you enjoy!