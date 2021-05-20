Fetzer Elevates Margaret Leonardi to Winemaker

– Northern California native, Alisa Jacobson, has announced the launch of her wine brand, Turning Tide, featuring wines from the Sta. Rita Hills and Santa Ynez Valley AVA’s of Santa Barbara County, and the Eola-Amity Hills AVA of Willamette Valley, Oregon. Turning Tide wines are sourced from vineyards that are distinctly influenced by oceanic fog, which provides a cool, slow-ripening environment. Grapes are picked at naturally lower sugar levels to produce wines with lower alcohol. “I believe that lower alcohol levels allow for more complex nuances to shine, particularly the more delicate aromas and flavors that are overshadowed by higher alcohol levels,” Jacobson says. “Any oak used for aging purposes is intended to ‘lift up’ the expression of the wine—never to mask it. I also use as little sulfites as possible because I’ve experienced that with strict, hygienic winemaking practices, the addition of sulfites—which act as a preservative—is not necessary. Experience has taught me that extra sulfite additions can mask some of those more ephemeral aromas and flavors in wine, and with Turning Tide, I want each bottle to be as expressive and true to site as possible.”