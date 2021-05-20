newsbreak-logo
Fetzer Elevates Margaret Leonardi to Winemaker

Cover picture for the articleSustainability standout elevates Leonardi amid flagship brand revitalization. Fetzer, a sustainability leader and the flagship label of Fetzer Vineyards, has appointed Margaret Leonardi as winemaker. The first woman to lead winemaking for the iconic Fetzer brand in its 50-plus-year history, Leonardi takes the reins of the heritage label as Fetzer unveils new packaging elevating longtime commitments to doing right by people and planet.

