Michigan State

Eat! Grand Rapids, Michigan Returns A November Wine-Food Festival

It's been only 14 months, but as events slowly trickle back into existence, it just seems strange; the latest announcement is the 14th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival. The event takes place at DeVos Place, and this year is scheduled for November. A release says the organizers are following in the footsteps of the Chicago Auto Show, The Detroit Home Show, and even Grand Rapids' own Art Prize, which all are planning to return in 2021, as long as there isn't a relapse of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

