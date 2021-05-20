Blotter: Intoxicated man's pants fall down as he steps from vehicle
DUI: Stopped in the 6700 block of West Indiantown Road for having expired registration, a motorist was asked to step out of his vehicle. Upon exiting the man's shorts fell down, exposing his underwear. Whether it was a style choice or an oversight, the man told police he did not wear a belt that evening and began holding his shorts up with his hand. In addition to giving police a quick fashion rundown, he also mentioned that he'd consumed six beers at a nearby establishment. He agreed to take part in a roadside sobriety test. He didn't do very well and was arrested for DUI. His breath later showed he was more than twice the legal limit.