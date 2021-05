Of the many WWE wrestlers who have turned to moviemaking in later years, none have had as unexpected a rise as Dave Bautista. After quitting WWE, the former wrestler put in the time playing generic overly-muscled and monosyllabic villains before his breakout role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Since then, Dave Bautista has worked with a string of notable directors and showcased an impressive range as a serious dramatic actor. In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor revealed that his experiences have made him confident of a possible foray into directing at some future date.