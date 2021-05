Pontiac provided answers to overtures made by Illinois Valley Central en route to a 7-4 Illini Prairie Conference softball victory Tuesday at The Diamond at Williamson Field. The Indians scored first with a tally in the first inning. Maddie Gourley singled with one out and scored on an error after stealing second. But the Grey Ghosts responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second frame. Mia Ficociello homered with one on for the two tallies.