A poet in Myanmar who wrote against the ruling military establishment, Khet Thi, died in detention on Sunday and was returned to his family with organs missing, it has been claimed.According to his wife, Chaw Su, both of them were taken for interrogation by armed soldiers and police on Saturday in the central town of Shwebo in the Sagaing region, which is considered a centre of resistance to the coup.“I was interrogated. So was he. They said he was at the interrogation centre. But he didn’t come back, only his body. They called me in the morning and told...