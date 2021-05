A District government agency will sponsor a series of webinars over a two-month period to inform entrepreneurs about its contracting process. The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC), which regulates utilities in the city, plans to host webinars on May 19, May 26 and June 2 for District-based and diverse business enterprises who are interested in contract opportunities with it. The DCPSC seeks to encourage interest in participation in the District’s Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) program for District-based firms headquartered in the city that have been certified by the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development.