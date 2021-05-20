newsbreak-logo
Meade County, SD

Meade County and Sturgis addressing medical marijuana concerns

By Deb Holland, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS — The Meade County Commission has passed first reading of a temporary ordinance concerning the issuance of licenses for medical marijuana establishments. Voters approved Initiated Measure 26 last November which legalized medical marijuana in South Dakota. Based on South Dakota codified law, the Department of Health has until no later than Oct. 29 to open up an application process for both medical marijuana cards and licenses for both commercial growers and sellers of medical cannabis.

