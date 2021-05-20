newsbreak-logo
Grade schoolers learn programming with mini robots

By Zachary Snowdon Smith
thecordovatimes.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Eccles Elementary School students learned the basics of programming using pingpong ball-sized robots. In December 2019, sixth grade teacher Krysta Williams authored a $500 Air Force Association Educator Grant to purchase five “Ozobot” miniature robots and related equipment. Though the funding arrived in March 2020, coronavirus restrictions meant that sixth graders weren’t able to use the robots in the classroom until May 11.

#The Robots#Mini#Block Programming#Computer Programming#Grade School#Computer Code#Ozobots#Classroom#Students#Sixth Graders#Colored Code#Movies#Speeds#Sequences#Codes#Teacher Dylan Johnson#Snail Dose#Nitro Boost#Coronavirus Restrictions
