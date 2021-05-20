Grade schoolers learn programming with mini robots

We introduce a simple new method for visual imitation learning, which allows a novel robot manipulation task to be learned from a single human demonstration, without requiring any prior knowledge of the object being interacted with. Our method models imitation learning as a state estimation problem, with the state defined as the end-effector's pose at the point where object interaction begins, as observed from the demonstration. By modelling a manipulation task as a coarse, approach trajectory followed by a fine, interaction trajectory, this state estimator can be trained in a self-supervised manner, by automatically moving the end-effector's camera around the object. At test time, the end-effector is moved to the estimated state through a linear path, at which point the demonstration's end-effector velocities are simply repeated, enabling convenient acquisition of a complex interaction trajectory without actually needing to explicitly learn a policy. Real-world experiments on 8 everyday tasks show that our method can learn a diverse range of skills from just a single human demonstration, whilst also yielding a stable and interpretable controller.