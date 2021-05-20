newsbreak-logo
Where PFF Ranks Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Just Right'?

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
 7 hours ago
FRISCO - What do "rankings" really mean? If you're the individual being "ranked,'' we would imagine they mean a lot. And we might guess that Dak Prescott is no different.

We've already discussed PFF's ranking of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and how he is perceived nationally, and now it seems it's Prescott's turn.

PFF's rankings at quarterback are "based on grading every player on every play and tapping into multiple years of data to project future performance."

Based on that criteria, they place Dak as the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL.

Fair? Possibly.

Open for debate? Definitely.

The quarterbacks ahead of Dak are deserving, with names like Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers, Allen and Russell. Also ranked ahead of Dak is Deshaun Watson. Of course, Watson performed admirably for a team and organization that saw much disarray last season.

But is Watson better than Prescott? PFF says he is. ... and again, there is no "diss'' in this.

Does Dak pay attention to such things? By reputation, he doesn't seem bothered by what former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett termed (and Dak in turn termed) "noise outside the building.''

But we can guess that coming off the injury and new contract, he wants to prove himself - and prove that his team is a contender in the NFC East.

Dak will have the offensive weaponry to make that happen, along with a revamped defense and some rookie additions that should help him along the way.

But is the Cowboys' No. 1 really just No. 7 in the league? We say we address this question in mid-October and again at the end of December. And we might hazard a guess that Dak's number will be higher.

