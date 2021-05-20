newsbreak-logo
Inter Miami unveil Primeblue jersey, will wear May 29 vs. DC United

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
msn.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Miami CF unveiled their new “Primeblue” jerseys Thursday morning. The Primeblue jerseys are made with Adidas’ parley ocean plastic, which is reused plastic waste that was “intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before reaching the ocean,” according to Adidas. The uniforms will be worn ahead of ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

www.msn.com
