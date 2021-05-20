Inter Miami unveil Primeblue jersey, will wear May 29 vs. DC United

Columbus Crew vs DC United 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Columbus Crew met an unavoidable elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, when they lost by 3-0 in the second leg against Monterrey. The first leg at home was a 2-2 draw, so Columbus fell short in the second leg. They have not made a good start in the MLS either, with both of their matches ending as goal-less draws (at home against Philadelphia and on the road against Montreal). To be fair, their loss to Monterrey was their first in six matches in all competitions so far in the season (2-1-3). They did keep 4 clean sheets in that span but conceded multiple goals in the other two matches. Columbus were excellent at home last season (10-1-0), scoring 22 goals and conceding just 6 in the process. 7 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of exactly 2.5 goals per match.