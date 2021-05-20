newsbreak-logo
Lead, SD

John E. 'Skinny' Palmquist, 71

Black Hills Pioneer
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn E. “Skinny” Palmquist, 71, of Lead, passed away at his home from natural causes on May 9, 2021. John E. Palmquist was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Madison, S.D., to Gordon and Marjorie (Norberg) Palmquist. He grew up on the family farm near Howard and graduated from Howard High School. Following high school, he went to automobile mechanics school in Colorado and returned to the farm where he and his brother Allen farmed together until 1971, when Allen moved to town. Skinny farmed from 1971 until 2016, when he sold his farm equipment and retired from the farming.

