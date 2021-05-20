Hormel’s 2Q Sales Exceed ‘Pre-Pandemic Levels’

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Monday that it is adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and will increase its service to destinations in Europe, as booking for summer travel had more than tripled (up 214%) compared with 2020 levels. The air carrier said its July schedule in the U.S. will reach 80% of July 2019 levels, making it the largest monthly schedule since before the COVID-19 pandemic. "This July we're taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling. "By adjusting our bank structures at two key hub airports, we're able to offer our customers easy connections to destinations across the U.S. so they can start their vacations at times convenient for them." United's stock, which slipped 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, has run up 20.0% over the past three months through Friday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has gained 7.9% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.2%.